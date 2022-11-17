The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will set up a regional office in Nairobi, co-chair Bill Gates has revealed.

The regional office will expand and enhance the foundation’s work in healthcare, agriculture and ICT in Kenya.

Bill Gates was speaking after a meeting with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

President Ruto on his part lauded the foundation for its work and impact in Kenya.

“We appreciate the Gates’ Foundation support for crucial initiatives in Kenya’s health, agriculture and ICT sectors. We look forward to more collaboration on food security and universal health coverage,” he said.

Bill Gates furthere commended the Head of State on the soon-to-be-launched Hustler Fund saying it will financially empower ordinary Kenyans to generate an income and create wealth.

“We look forward to seeing its success,” he said.

President Ruto added that Kenya was committed to allocating more resources to community health workers to enhance primary healthcare.