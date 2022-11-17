Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has called for the developer of a building that collapsed in Kasarani on Tuesday to be charged with murder.

This after it emerged that county authorities had stopped the construction of the seven-storey building sometime last year.

Authorities from the National Constructions Authority (NCA) also visited the site on Tuesday and advised workers to leave the construction site immediately.

City hall officers also visited the site but their warning was reportedly ignored by the supervisor in charge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, at least three people, including a vendor, were confirmed dead. Kenya Red Cross officials said six others were rescued.

Governor Sakaja visited the site Wednesday morning, where rescue operations were still ongoing. He condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the building collapse and promised to take the developer to court.

“These people came here to try and earn a living but lost their lives. This tragedy was caused by corruption and impunity. We pass our condolences and sympathies, and we will find a way to support those families,” he said