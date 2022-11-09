The Inspector-General of Police nominee Japhet Koome says he is committed to fighting and ending corruption in the service.

Speaking when he faced a Parliamentary Vetting committee on Tuesday, Koome admitted that corruption was tainting the image of Kenyan police.

He acknowledged that bribery was rampant among traffic police officers, something he pledged to address if approved.

“I will not sit here to attempt to defend what is happening on our roads,” he said.

Koome said if approved, he will introduce a reward scheme for members of the public who report cases of police officers receiving bribes.

“I intend to engage service commanders to have a reward mechanism to reward members of the public, any member of the public who captures with evidence an officer receiving a bribe,” he added.

“The other strategy anchored in law is that any barrier along the road must be entered in the registry.”

Japhet Koome also said under his leadership, all officers will wear name tags alongside their identification numbers.

He said this would be one way to ensure discipline and accountability in the police force.