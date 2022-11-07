Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya is well-equipped to probe allegations of extra-judicial killings against the police.

The DP was responding to calls by Opposition leader Raila Odinga for foreign detectives such as Scotland Yard to probe unsolved killings.

Speaking on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony for uniformed officers at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, Gachagua dismissed Odinga’s suggestion as an insult to the Kenyan police service.

“We were getting insulted when a leader was saying that we need to invite the Scotland Yard here to come and do investigations. We have professional officers who have the capacity and capability to work in this country,” Gachagua said.

“If we get stuck along the way and we need help from foreigners, we shall say so ourselves. I don’t think there is any advisor who can advise us on our capacity and ability to do our work,” he added.

The DP said inviting foreign intelligence agencies borders on meddling in another country’s affairs.

“That’s a little bit meddlesome. We have professional officers in all formations in this country and our problems will be solved locally by our Kenyan officers for the benefit of Kenyans, the way it should be,” Gachagua said.

The DP called on members of the police force to stick to the rule of law in exercising their duties.

“As you undertake your duties be guided by the constitution because this is a county of the rule of law. The National Police Service Standing Orders are there to guide you, study and follow the Penal Code, Cap 63, and the Criminal Procedure Code Cap 75, be guided by the Evidence Code Cap 80 and you will be good to go,” he said.

DP Gachagua told them not to give in to unscrupulous bosses who give unlawful directives, saying “If your seniors insist that you follow unlawful orders, be kind and ask them to give you something little in writing. Chances are they will abandon that matter.”