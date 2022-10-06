Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has put Muhoozi Kainerugaba in his place after the son of Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni “joked” that it would take him two weeks to capture Nairobi.

In a bare-knuckle response, Babu Owino said Muhoozi was biting off more than he can chew. He likened the son of Museveni to an ant climbing the leg of an Elephant with the aim of defiling it.

“I think General Muhoozi is wet dreaming because he is saying he can capture Nairobi within a period of two weeks. That’s uncalled for..Kenya is a sovereign State managing itself and self independent. So I don’t think the intimidation he is giving us is called for,” said Babu Owino.

He added: “He(Muhoozi) is an over-ambitious person…the ambition of an ant climbing the legs of an elepahnt with the aim of raping it. And that’s next to impossible. He cannot and shall not and must not dare Kenyans.”

Meanwhile, Museveni has since offered an apology to Kenyans on behalf of his son.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries.

“The only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among us or EAC and AU fora – not public comments,” Museveni said in a statement Wednesday.

Video of Babu Owino’s response to Muhoozi

Museveni also explained why he rewarded his son’s bad behaviour with a promotion.

“Why, then, promote him to full General after these comments? This is because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make. This is a time-tested formula – discourage the negative and encourage the positive. Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya.

“I know for a fact that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan Africanist. However, the correct method for Pan Africanists is confidential interactions or using the available fora (EAC and AU), especially if you are a Public officer. I have conveyed all those views confidentially to H.E. Ruto, the President of Kenya,” the old man with a hat concluded.