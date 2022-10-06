Vera Sidika is still the talk of the town after she dropped a bombshell on Wednesday, announcing to her over 2 million fans that she had parted ways with her famous derriere.

Terming it ‘The Rebirth’, the popular Instagram personality said she had to undergo surgery to remove her butt implants as a result of health complications.

“This has been the hardest phase in my life. Due to health risks & complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s Still very unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it & learnt to love myself regardless. Ladies; pls learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush u into things that will ruin you in the future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much.🥺🙏

She went on: “Honestly It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are. Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life & never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me 🙏 To my fans: I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love & support & pray you will walk through this journey with me. I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind.”

Vera’s announcement comes nearly a decade after her booty made her famous when she appeared in the ‘You Guy’ music video by rappers P-Unit and Collo.

RELATED – Vera Sidika Marks 10 Years of Fame

While there are some who believe that Vera photoshopped out her badonkadonk for some clout, the majority are convinced that the larger-than-life buttocks are no more.

On Twitter, Vera Sidika was a top trending topic, overtaking Eve Mungai and her early morning drama with a clout-chasing officer who alleged she used and dumped him.

By Wednesday evening, more than 27,000 tweets had been sent out about Vera Sidika and we have compiled some reactions below, starting with our favorite from comedian Mammito Eunice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mammito Eunice (@mammitoeunice)