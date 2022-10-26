President William Ruto has abolished the Kazi Mtaani social protection programme that was designed to cushion the most vulnerable youth in the informal settlements from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruto announced the abolishment on Tuesday, October 25, saying Kazi Mtaani was outdated. He said his government was exploring better employment programmes for Kenyan youth.

The Head of State spoke during the launch of the proposed Kibera Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Project in Lang’ata.

“We want to make this programme a reality and every Kenyan to own a decent home wherever they are in the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto noted that the housing project was one way of creating employment opportunities for the youth in Lang’ata.

“Najua mmeniambia mnataka kazi mtaani, sikizeni, mambo ya kazi mtaani ni mambo ya zamani. Ile kazi ya kuokota takataka tuachane na hiyo, sasa kazi itakuwa hii. Hakuna kazi mtaani tena, kazi ni hii ya kujenga nyumba. Wale watu wa kwanza wataajiriwa kwa hii kazi ni watu wa hapa Langata na watu wa Kibra,” he said.

According to Ruto, Kazi Mtaani had low income and limited opportunities for the youth compared to his Housing proposal.

“Tutapanga nafasi ya ajira ya kutosha bila kutumia vijana wetu kwenda kuokota takataka; kazi ya kuokota takataka ni ya Governor Sakaja, aokote, apeleke mahali inapelekwa,” he said.

Adding: “Wakati tunapanga hii kazi, si kwa sababu tunahitaji nyumba pekee yake, tunapanga kwa sababu pia inatupatia nafasi ya ajira.

“During this project, we will have opportunities for 2500 youths from this area. Mlikuwa mnaajiriwa watu 500 kwa Ward totalling to 2500. The 2500 people will assist in building the houses…Tukianzisha Soweto C na Soweto D hao ni watu 5000.”

Ruto assured Kibra residents that they would be prioritized in the housing project.

“Na sio hapa pekee yake, tutaanzisha ujenzi wa nyumba katika kila constituency hapa Nairobi. Pale Makongeni mahali tunajenga nyumba karibu 25,000, tutahitaji vijana zaidi ya 20,000 watusaidie kwa hio kazi,” he said.

The President also announced he had directed governors to develop plans for similar initiatives across all urban towns in the country.

“I have already requested all governors in other cities countrywide to plan for the land where we will undertake the Affordable Housing because we want to change the face of every town in Kenya.”