Low-income earners will now own a house in a new Government plan that targets slum dwellers, President Ruto has said.

The housing units will allow monthly payments of as low as Sh2,400 for a one-bedroom apartment.

Under the tenant purchase scheme, the two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments will go for Sh4,600 and Sh6,500 a month, respectively. It will attract a three percent interest rate.

President William Ruto said the shift in the delivery model for social housing will relieve ordinary Kenyans of the burden of owning a house.

“It also enables us to open up our economy and use housing to drive sustainable development,” the President noted.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the proposed Kibera Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Project in Lang’ata, the President added that such projects will hasten slum upgrading in the country.

The President noted that the Kibera Soweto B will construct 4,054 units.

“We want all Kenyans to live a dignified life,” he noted.

