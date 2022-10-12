Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident where a man shot and killed a dog at the parking lot of Quickmart in Embakasi.

Mr Hussein Aden Somo, who claims to be a licensed gun holder, told police that he shot the canine after it bit him.

Police said the 55-year-old man was about to board his vehicle after shopping when the dog attacked him.

“He had parked his Mercedes Benz next to another vehicle when he was about to enter his car after shopping, a dog bit him through the window, and as a reaction, he aimed at the dog and fired one round of 9mm through the same window,” a police report states.

As he was driving out of the parking lot, security guards tried to stop him but he refused to stop and drove to the Embakasi AAR Medical Center for first aid.

Police officers who were called to the scene trailed Aden to the medical facility.

“He was disarmed of his firearm which was loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm and a firearm certificate for investigations. The officers also collected a spent cartridge from the scene where the shoot-out took place,” the report added.

Police officers are looking for the owner of the dog to record a statement on the incident.