Langata MP Phelix Odiwour, alias Jalang’o, says MPs are best suited to manage the highly anticipated ‘Hustler Fund’.

The Sh50 billion annual kitty was one of Ruto’s main campaign pledges. During his inauguration on September 13, President Ruto said the Huster fund would be operational within 100 days.

“We shall implement the hustler fund dedicated to the capitalisation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through Chamas, Saccos and Cooperatives to make credit available on affordable terms that do not require unnecessary collateral,” Dr Ruto said.

“To implement all these interventions, we shall establish a Ministry of Cooperatives and SME development mandated to ensure that every small business has secure property rights, access to finance and a supportive regulatory framework,” he added.

As we continue to wait, Jalang’o in his maiden address at Parliament, appealed to President Ruto to take the ‘Hustler fund’ to Parliament.

He explained that MPs understand the hustlers better.

“I’d like the hustler’s fund to be given to members of this house, to take care of it. We campaigned with the hustlers, we know them better than anyone else,” he said.