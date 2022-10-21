Full speech by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Mashujaa Day;

I am delighted to join you all today in marking This Year’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations at the historic Uhuru Gardens.

Your Excellency,

Allow me to first all Congratulate you on your election as the 5th President of The Republic of Kenya on 9th August 2022; This being your First National Celebrations of Mashujaa Day to officiate since assumption of The Executive Office of The President of Republic of Kenya, it is a momentous occasion for the people of Kenya and in the history of our Beloved Republic.

Mr President,

I also wish to congratulate all the elected leaders in the just concluded elections and remind them that it is time to deliver; we cannot afford to waste a single minute. We know Kenyans are suffering. No more talk. It is work. Tuchape Kazi sawasawa.

Your Excellency,

Allow me to most sincerely thank the people of Kenya for exercising their constitutional right to vote; but more importantly, upholding peace before and after election; Kenya is a mature democracy and indeed our great nation is back as an island of peace.

Irrespective of our political differences, it is time to work and deliver. We Are All Kenyans. This Is Our Nation, We are Rising Together.

This is the freedom our forefathers fought for. This is the freedom Kenyans voted for. No room for PAIN and SUFFERING.

Indeed, Mr President, Freedom Has Come!

Mr President,

This day reminds us all of history; Our struggle and the blood shed by Kenyans; it shows us the beauty of purpose, the beauty of Unity and purposeful living.

Our forefathers and Heroic Kenyans who we celebrate today from all phases of our liberation and struggle, gave us a Nation we are proud of; This is our Country. We are One People; we have a duty To Make This Nation Greater Than We Can Imagine in all spheres of our lives.

Mr President,

Your government; the Kenya Kwanza Government, has a plan to make Kenya a great nation as envisaged in our Manifesto where everyone matters, and every hustle matters;

I want to assure you of my unprecedented support as your Deputy, round the clock in delivering to the people of the Republic of Kenya.

Mr President,

The challenges that we face as a nation ranging from social, to economic and political, belong to all of us.

I call upon all Kenyans to each make a contribution every day, in a simple or small way, it matters; as they say in Kiswahili, “Umoja Ni Nguvu”! That is the Philosophy of Harambee!