What’s it like being a single woman in your 40s, perhaps you wonder.

Well, three Kenyan women share their experiences, revealing the highs and lows of being a single woman in 40s.

Jennie, Wachira, 46, the Founder Sadref Africa is a Divorce Recovery Coach and Counselling Psychologist

“It’s been over a decade since I got divorced. Being single at 40 has been a challenge for me because there have been societal expectations that I need to be married, and since I’m not, I have been judged and looked down upon by some people. I have learnt to mind my own business and having gone through counselling when my marriage went sore, I have learnt to take things positively.

By associating with people facing the same challenges, know that I am not the only one facing issues and I have created a strong support system. Having gone through an abusive relationship in the past, I am enjoying my life. I love the freedom to pursue my purpose.

Though my experience hurt, I learnt to pick my lessons and I have been reaching out to people who have gone through similar ordeals and are still hurting.

There are lonely moments, especially now that I am parenting a young adult and teenager as they are engaged with their own lives. Parenting is tough when you are single. I remember an incident, I needed to drop my daughter off at the University and I had an appointment with a client, and I wished I had someone who could step in and support me.