As President Ruto assumed Office on Tuesday, his presidential flag was also unveiled for use during his tenure.

The presidential flag otherwise known as the presidential standard is used in many countries as a symbol of the head of state.

In Kenya, the presidential standard is designed and made to the President-elect’s liking by the Kenya Defence Forces.

President Ruto’s flag predominantly bears the colour yellow, two crossed spears in colours green, white and black, a wheelbarrow and a shield bearing the colours of the national flag.

Nairobi Wire understands the colour of the flag was initially set to be green before the last-minute change to the dominant colour of the UDA party.

We’re also informed that Ruto decided to change it to avoid creating the impression that his leadership style would be similar to that of the late President Daniel Moi; whose colour was green.

The crossed spears and a shield in Ruto’s flag symbolize unity and readiness to defend the country’s freedom.

The wheelbarrow, which was a symbol of Ruto’s Hustler movement during his campaigns, symbolizes “Value, dignity and respect of work in pursuit of an equitable society”, the UDA Party says.

Outgoing President Kenyatta went for blue, similar to that of his father the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

It also had a dove symbol -The National Alliance (TNA)’s party symbol. His father’s had a yellow cockerel that was the Kenya African National Union (KANU)’s party symbol.

Moi on his part had a red cockerel whereas the late President Mwai Kibaki went for white adorned with a shield in the centre bearing the Kenya national colours between two olive branches signifying peace.

Below are photos of the various presidential flags through the years.