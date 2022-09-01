A Kikuyu Court has allowed police to hold a 15-year-old girl who confessed to killing her three siblings and a cousin.

The court heard that the girl committed the murders on diverse dates between mid-last year and this year.

The girl confessed last week after her father reported at Kikuyu Police Station that he suspected she was behind the shocking killings.

The Form 1 student told detectives at Kikuyu Police Station how she killed her kin aged 15 months, 5 years and 7 years between February and July 2021.

She also confessed that she killed her cousin who was 20 months old by drowning him in a well at their home in Gathiga village, Kabete sub-county, in May this year.

The prosecution told the court that the case was complex and they needed more time to establish the motive of the murders and whether other people were involved.

Investigating officer George Muriuki added that they would possibly need to exhume the bodies of the deceased to ascertain the actual cause of death to enable them to press more charges.

Kikuyu Principal Magistrate Catherine Mburu gave the prosecution two weeks to probe the matter.

The suspect is being held at the Kabete children’s remand home until September 12, when the case will come up for mention.

She is also expected to undergo a mental assessment to ascertain if she is fit to stand trial.