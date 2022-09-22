Lady luck has once again smiled on Cosmas Korir, who is best remembered for winning Sh208 Million SportPesa Mega Jackpot in 2018.

Korir on Wednesday, September 21, was elected Speaker of the Bomet County Assembly. He floored 10 candidates after garnering 36 votes in the first round of the vote as his close rival Weldon Kirui managed just 6.

Other contestants included immediate speaker Nelson Mutai, Bomet UDA party coordinator Stephen Mutai, Ngeny Leonard, Bii Samoei, Sigei Leonard, Gilbert Rono, Dennis Sang and Bernard Langat.

Korir had set his eyes on the Konoin parliamentary seat but lost the UDA party ticket to Brighton Yegon, who retained the seat.

In 2017, the multimillionaire also tried his luck on the parliamentary seat on the CCM party but failed.

Korir becomes the fifth Bomet County Assembly speaker after John Langat, Geofrey Kipngetich, Shadrack Rotich and Nelson Mutai who have previously held the position since 2013.

