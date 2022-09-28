President William Ruto has nominated Eng. Japheth Koome Nchebere to serve as the next Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Koome currently serves as the Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo. Koome is also a former Nairobi County Police Commander. The career police officer also held the position of principal deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police, Edward Mbugua.

His nomination was confirmed via Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena

“His Excellency President William Ruto has nominated Eng Japhet Koome Nchebere to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) as promised during the Head of State’s Address to the Nation this afternoon,” Dena said Tuesday.

If approved by Parliament, Japheth Koome, a civil engineer, will take over from the ailing Hillary Mutyambai.

President Ruto on Tuesday said Mutyambai had requested to proceed on terminal leave.