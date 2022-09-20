Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua once again found himself clashing with Kenyans online after he castigated journalist Sophia Wanuna.

The former KFCB boss was among those who watched Wanuna interview Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on KTN News on Sunday.

Ezekiel Mutua took issue with Sophia Wanuna, accusing her of unprofessionalism.

“Eish. . .Sophia Wanuna, you are not interviewing a political candidate. Rigathi Gachagua is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. Give him time to explain his points. You can conduct a professional interview without bellicose jingoism!” Mutua tweeted.

This triggered reactions from Kenyans on Twitter, some of whom accused Ezekiel Mutua of sympathizing with Ruto’s administration. Some claimed the MCSK boss was angling for a job in President Ruto’s govt.

But Mutua dismissed these assertations saying he already has a job. He also claimed many Kenyan youths lack emotional intellgence.

“Sad that people think that if you make a favourable comment about the Ruto administration you must be looking for a job. First, I have a job, in fact a CEO. But even then, is looking for a job a crime? Many Kenyans, especially the youth, need emotional intelligence,” he tweeted.