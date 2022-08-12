The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has distanced itself from an incident where Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa allegedly shot dead a bodyguard attached to his opponent Brian Khaemba.

Barasa went into hiding on Tuesday after a reported altercation with Khaemba at the Chebukwabi polling station.

As police launched a manhunt and the DCI issued an arrest warrant, Barasa was simultaneously declared the winner of the Kimilili MP race.

Barasa, vying on a UDA party ticket, beat Brian Khaemba with 26,861 votes to 9,497 votes.

The IEBC has however withheld his winner’s certificate amid investigations into the shooting that claimed the life of Brian Olunga.

Barasa had sent an agent to collect the certificate on his behalf but Kimilili Returning Officer George Omondi turned them away.

Mr Omondi said the election certificate would only be handed over to the MP if he appeared in person at the Kimilili tallying centre.

At the same time, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said the matter was now in the hands of the police. He said the Commission would only get involved if Barasa is convicted.

“That is a matter for the police and I believe the law will take its course because the commission does not deal with those kinds of cases. Our officers on the ground will be witnesses and as far as the law goes, until that time an individual is convicted, the commission will not be able to come in the criminal investigation,” Chebukati said.

Barasa has since filed for anticipatory bail pending his arrest.