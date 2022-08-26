Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga is confident that the Supreme Court will rule in his favor and overturn the victory of President-elect William Ruto.
Speaking during a surprise appearance at the swearing-in of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Raila said his legal team had concrete evidence to have the presidential election results nullified.
The former Prime Minister likened his presidential petition to a hunter spearing an antelope.
“As I am speaking to you, I can feel the impact of unleashing the spear on the antelope in my arm. With a spear deep in its body, it will not survive,” he said.
“I don’t want to go into the details of the evidence we filed, that is before the judges now.”
Raila at the same time noted that he was proud that 24 Governors were elected under Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.
“Today is a proud day for us as the Azimio family,” he said, adding that the party will control the Council of Governors.
“It is not an impression of control, but we want to prove governance at the level of counties. We want to make devolution work for the people of our country. Things have not worked properly because those who are charged with the responsibility of implementing it don’t themselves believe in it,” he added.
Raila insisted that devolution can revolutionise governance in Kenya.
“It can help to realise the Azimio vision of empowering our people, fighting poverty and ensuring that people participate in governance,” he said.
Raila noted that corruption was the biggest hindrance to devolution.
“The elephant in the country today is corruption. Unless you address the issue of corruption, it does not matter how much money you get or borrow. If you don’t put it to good use, it causes poverty among our people,” he said.