Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga is confident that the Supreme Court will rule in his favor and overturn the victory of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking during a surprise appearance at the swearing-in of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Raila said his legal team had concrete evidence to have the presidential election results nullified.

The former Prime Minister likened his presidential petition to a hunter spearing an antelope.

“As I am speaking to you, I can feel the impact of unleashing the spear on the antelope in my arm. With a spear deep in its body, it will not survive,” he said.