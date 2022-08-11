Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir has accepted defeat in the just concluded General Election.

Even before IEBC announced the official results, Korir took to social media to congratulate his main opponent, comedian, and former radio presenter Jalang’o(born Felix Odiwour).

“From the results that we’ve tallied at the Generali centre, my competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate him as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward,” Korir wrote.

The outgoing MP also thanked Lang’ata constituents for according him an opportunity to serve them for the last five years.

“To the people of Lang’ata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years,” Korir said.

Other popular aspirants who have since conceded defeat include Kiambu Governor candidate Moses Kuria and MP Naomi Shaban (Taveta).

Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri also graciously accepted defeat and congratulated his opponent Mark Mwenje of Jubilee.

“I want to take this early opportunity to sincerely thank the entire Embakasi West Constituency for giving me an opportunity to serve you for the past 10yrs. As we begin a new chapter allow me to wish my worthy competitor and the new incoming Embakasi west MP Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje Best of luck as you embark to start a new era as Mp elect. To all my supporters plz let’s support Hon Mark Mureithi as he takes over office and accord him the necessary respect the office deserves. Politics is not enemity but competition on better ideas and service to our people,” said Theuri.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who was the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for Bonchari constituency, was also one of the losers to concede defeat as UPA’s Charles Onchoke took an early lead.

“Bonchari had a different vision from mine. Grateful for the run and the experience. Perhaps next time we may have the same view,” Ombeta in a tweet.

“Bonchari has and always will be in my heart. Those who believed in me, we will keep it alive. This will not be our end politically.”

National Assembly Majority leader and incumbent Member of Parliament for Kipipiri Amos Kimunya was another.

“Thank you Kipipiri,” Kimunya said.