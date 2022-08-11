Roots presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah barely got 50 votes in his polling station in Matungulu, Kakamega county.

As expected, Wajackoyah is trailing the main presidential contenders, Azimio’s Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’a William Ruto in the just concluded elections.

And despite relying on his own backyard to vote for him, Wajackoyah managed a measly 49 votes in Matungulu constituency.

Results from the IEBC portal show Raila Odinga got 799 votes followed by Ruto with 109 votes.

The fourth presidential candidate, Agano party leader Waihiga Mwaure managed just two votes.