Police in Bungoma have launched investigations into a shooting incident that left one person dead at Chebukhwabi Primary School in Bungoma County.

The killing has been linked to Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, whom the DAP-K party accuses of shooting dead one Brian Olunga.

According to DAP-K party, the deceased Brian Olunga was an aide to Barasa’s opponent Brian Khaemba.

The party also accused Bumula constituency parliamentary candidate Mwambu Mabanga of shooting three people in clashes witnessed in the 3 am incident.

It has been claimed that the UDA candidate openly fired at DAP-K’s candidate Jack Wamboka’s car.

“After the Bumula UDA candidate shot a teacher and 2 boda boda riders, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has today shot dead his opponent’s Brian Khaemba aide Brian Olunga at Chebukwabi primary school. We ask @IEBCKenya & @NPSOfficial_KE to move with speed & hold the leaders accountable.” DAP-K tweeted on Tuesday night.

The party also shared graphic images of the bloodied car and the deceased on its official Twitter page.

Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti confirmed the shooting saying they were looking for Didmus Barasa.

“We want him to surrender to police wherever he is and if any member of the public spots him let them alert police,” the Bungoma County Commissioner said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates as they become available.