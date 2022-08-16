Lawyer Miguna Miguna has been one of President-elect William Ruto’s biggest defenders in recent times.

After his deportation, Miguna fell out with Raila Odinga, particularly after the former Prime Minister’s ‘handshake’ with the president.

The reason given for his deportation was that he was not a Kenyan citizen, because he automatically denounced it when he took up Canadian citizenship. The lawyer has argued that citizenship by birth cannot be taken away.

Since he was deported in 2018, he has been unable to make a return to the country, despite some attempts.

It is widely expected that with a new friendly government taking over soon, Miguna will finally be allowed back in the country.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula today stated on Twitter that Miguna will indeed be back soon.

Dr Miguna Miguna will soon have back his right to the full enjoyment of his birthright including unrestricted entry/exit to his motherland. The right to dual citizenship shall not be applied selectively! — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) August 16, 2022

However, in his own admission, Miguna has said that it is unlikely that he will attend the swearing in ceremony.

The current administration would need to approve his return, and as far as we know, the position of CS Matiang’i and the government has not changed.

Of course if the election is not challenged, and Ruto gets sworn in, he will have the authority to allow him back.

“To all patriots: Relax. Thanks for the solidarity. Yes, I’ve packed my bags and I’m ready. But before I can take my flight back home, William Samoei Ruto must first be sworn in as President, the red alerts lifted and my Kenyan passport renewed. See you soon. Cheers!” Miguna posted on Twitter.

We’ll certainly be keeping our eyes on this.