TikTok sensation David Moya is elated after seeing one of his dreams come true.

In June, we told you the dancer was still putting up his beauty parlor as he teased: “Something Big loading. Grateful to God. Major announcement coming soon.”

On Saturday, July 30, Moya David officially launched his luxury spa and barbershop in an invite-only ceremony. Christened Moya City Spa, the beauty shop is located in Kilimani, Nairobi, and it opened its doors to the public on Monday, August 1.

During the launch, David Moya said the spa was a great accomplishment.

“I have always wanted to own something for myself and at the age of 25, for me, this is a great accomplishment,” he said.

Moya said the beauty parlour will also help him connect and offer services to his loyal fanbase, especially women, whom he said he had learned to appreciate.

“I have a huge following of women. You cannot reach out to all but by opening something like this, it will help me interact with most of my fans,” he said.

The dancer was coy on how much he invested in the business, only saying “several millions”.

“I have been planning this for a long time. I used to save before(TikTok fame) and I topped up with what I have been saving now. Some of my good friends have been giving me ideas and really advising me on how to spend my money and I have been keen to follow their advice,” Moya said.

The content creator also revealed he will be launching his own branded merchandise.

His advice to other young content creators?

“To other content creators and influencers, how you package and plan yourself is very important. Be original and come up with something that people will appreciate. Kenyans appreciate new original content creators. Don’t force celebrity status on you, it will just come up.”