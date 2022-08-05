Martin Kamotho aka Githeri Man has asked for a chance to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta as his term comes to an end.

While claiming that Uhuru is his friend, Githeri Man said he has not seen or heard from the Head of State since 2017.

The 48-year-old met Uhuru at State House in the wake of being awarded a State Commendation. Uhuru also gave him a Sh100,000 cash handout back then.

Githeri Man however says his life has not changed for the better and would welcome any form of support to get him out of the ghetto.

“My life is not okay, I can’t hide it. I just live life as it comes and I stay in the ghetto…If someone is touched to help me I will really appreciate it. I would really love to be removed from the ghetto, this life is not good. Wherever God wants me to go it’s fine as long as I’m out of the ghetto. You know that I am a celebrity, can you imagine a whole celebrity living in this condition?” he said.

Githeri Man said he wants to meet Uhuru again and explain his predicament with a view to getting some help.

“From the time I left State House in 2017 we have never communicated again. I always hope one day we will meet and talk so that I tell him my problems because I can’t say that I don’t have problems. Uhuru Kenyatta is my friend. Now that he is almost done with his term, I only pray that he remembers Githeri man wherever he will go,” he said.

Githeri Man said he gets sad when people assume that he is well off following his 15 minutes of fame.

“This is where(Kayole) I’ve lived for more than a decade. Many people think I’m rich. In fact, it makes me sad when they call me Githeri Man, thinking I am a millionaire. I have nothing. The people around here know me – they know ‘sina kitu’. Otherwise ‘wangekuwa wananipiga ngeta kila siku,” he said.