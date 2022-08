The chaos witnessed at the Bomas of Kenya before the announcement of presidential results on Monday was the work of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Rigathi Gachagua has claimed.

Speaking in an interview with Kass TV, the Deputy President-elect said DCI boss George Kinoti and the Deputy Inspector General of Police orchestrated violence in a desperate attempt to deny William Ruto a win.

“Kuna ofisa mmoja wa DCI ambaye alikuwa pale akapewa amri akakataa. Akatolewa na huyu George Kinoti akalete mtu mwingine, tukiwa pale. Maafisa wa IEBC walikuwa wanashikwa na watu wa DCI,” Gachagua said.

“Wale watu walitaka kuhangaisha Kenya na kuleta utata ni wale maofisa wa DCI, wa Kinoti na huyu mkubwa wa Administration Police Service, Deputy IG, hawa ndio walikuwa na shida,” he added.

The outgoing Mathira MP insisted that the officers stationed at Bomas were acting on orders from above as they did not arrest the Azimio members who attacked IEBC commissioners.

“Deputy Inspector wa AP alikuwa pale na hakuwa na nia nzuri kwa sababu Wafula Chebukati aliumizwa akiangalia na askari wake. Hao makomishna wengine wamejeruhiwa,” Gachagua claimed.

The politician further claimed there were attempts to coerce IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati not to announce the results of the presidential poll.

“Chebukati alitishwa sana na kuhangaishwa akiambiwa asitangaze, makamishna wanne wakataka Chebukati abadilishe yale matokeo ndio uchaguzi urudiwe,” he claimed.

“Chebukati akasema hawezi kugeuka katiba na uamuzi wa Wakenya; ndio pale James Orengo na Ole Kina wakamchapa makofi Chebukati na askari walikuwa pale. Goons wa Azimio waliingia, wakakubaliwa na kupewa vitambulisho vya kuingia Bomas.”

Gachagua commended the General Service Unit (GSU) officers who restored calm at Bomas.

“It took the interventions of GSU officers; GSU walishika doria pale Bomas usiku mzima, wakamsindikiza Chebukati mpaka nyumbani…na tungetaka hao maofficers tuwatolee kofia kwa kuwa ni wazalendo,” he said.

“Vile walichukua hatua ya kukataa amri ya Kenya Police…walikuwa wanapewa amri watatize shughuli ya kuhesabu kura wakakataa.”