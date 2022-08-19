Menu
Home
news
politics
business
Tech
weird
sports
entertainment
humour
lifestyle
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
facebook
Speed Test
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
All The Trending Memes and Tweets This Friday
By
Nick Mwangi
/ Friday, 19 Aug 2022 06:48AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
trending
As we end a very eventful week, this is what’s trending on social media.
Prev
1 of 24
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Prev
1 of 24
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Rigathi: Uhuru Not Needed For Ruto Swearing-in
< Previous
Recommended stories you may like:
Rigathi: Uhuru Not Needed For Ruto Swearing-in
How Kenyans Reacted To Sakaja, Igathe Meetup
President-Elect Ruto, Uhuru, Raila Meet US Delegation Led by Senator Coons
Uhuru Assures Smooth Transition of Power