Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton says he will carry the memories of his visit to Kenya in his heart forever.

During his time in Kenya, Hamilton got to interact with indigenous members of the Pokot community, who apparently made him feel at home away from home.

The seven-time Formula One champion made his feelings known in a heartfelt post on social media, saying he was honoured to spend time with the Pokot community.

“I spent time with the Pokot people in Kenya and just to be in their presence was one thing… To be welcomed was something different entirely and a massive honour I don’t take lightly,” Hamilton shared.

He added: “The way I felt here is how I feel with my family back at home. We are all family, anyway. I’ll carry this experience, and all my other memories from Kenya and from this journey as a whole, in my heart forever.”

Besides Kenya, Lewis Hamilton also spent his summer break ‘tracing his roots’ in Rwanda, Namibia, and Tanzania.

Reflecting on his two-week trip, the 37-year racing driver said he is not the same man he was before.

“These past two weeks have been some of the best days of my entire life. I’m not the same man I was before this trip, all the beauty, love, and peacefulness I experienced has me feeling fully transformed.

“No amount of photos could capture how I’m feeling now and what I’m trying to say. Just know, where words fall short emotions run deep,” he wrote.

Lewis Hamilton noted that he was able to connect with his ancestors.

“I connected with my roots and my history and I feel my ancestors with me now stronger than I ever have before. Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania thank you. To the people here, the nature and the wildlife thank you. We were welcomed to each beautiful place we visited. We were treated like family. To my brothers who joined me on this journey, thank you. I know we’ll be talking about this forever,” he professed.

Check out some stunning shots from his tour of Kenya.