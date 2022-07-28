Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto had to be paid to back Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidential bids.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tuju said Ruto never supported Uhuru willingly, contrary to the DP’s claims in public that he convinced Uhuru to run. Tuju further hinted that Ruto may have used blackmail to team up with Uhuru.

“He was paid. Let the people of Mt Kenya not think Ruto supported Uhuru willingly, this is a person of blackmail. I can confirm before a court of law how,” he said in an interview on Inooro FM.

Tuju claimed Ruto backed Uhuru with a set of demands, including getting half of all cabinet slots.

“To him (Ruto) politics is business and that is why when he was making appointments in the cabinets and parastatals, he had to be given a 50 percent share,” said Tuju.

The Azimio la Umoja executive director also sensationally said he might have to flee the country should Ruto win the presidency next month.

“I think someone like DCI boss (George) Kinoti and myself will seek to relocate to another country. In fact, Kinoti will be forced into exile. I can say that without risk of contradiction,” Tuju stated.