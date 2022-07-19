Kenyans can finally heave a sigh of relief after the price of Unga (Maize flour) dropped by more than half the current price.

Starting Monday, July 18, the price of a 2Kg packet of Unga will retail at Sh100, down from Sh230.

This has been made possible through a government subsidy lowering the price of production of the commodity for a period of 4 weeks.

The Ministry of Agriculture will pay part of the production cost, allowing Kenyans to buy a 5Kg packet for Sh250.

The Ministry will also deploy a team to conduct market surveillance and ensure that the commodity is sold at the recommended price.

The subsidy means retail prices for Unga will now be as follows;