Kenyans can finally heave a sigh of relief after the price of Unga (Maize flour) dropped by more than half the current price.
Starting Monday, July 18, the price of a 2Kg packet of Unga will retail at Sh100, down from Sh230.
This has been made possible through a government subsidy lowering the price of production of the commodity for a period of 4 weeks.
The Ministry of Agriculture will pay part of the production cost, allowing Kenyans to buy a 5Kg packet for Sh250.
The Ministry will also deploy a team to conduct market surveillance and ensure that the commodity is sold at the recommended price.
The subsidy means retail prices for Unga will now be as follows;
- 50 kg – Sh2250
- 10 KG- Sh 440
- 5KG – Sh 250
- 2 KG – Sh 100
- 1 KG – Sh 52
- 500 grams- Sh 30