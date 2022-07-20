The Tuesday night running mate debate between Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua had a few soundbites from both sides.

One memorable one was when the candidates were asked about the cost of some basic commodities. For the most part, they appeared prepared, with both correctly naming the price of bread and a litre of milk.

However, there was one unmissable moment when Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua was asked what the price of kerosene is. It was pretty obvious that he did not know, and instead of taking an educated guess, Gachagua stated, “I don’t go to the supermarket.”

Not knowing the price is one thing, but Kenyans were quite shocked that the MP thinks that kerosene is sold in supermarkets, rather than in petrol stations and the likes.

Here are some reactions from Twitter following that response.

Gachagua being coached and keeping on saying kerosene is bought at the supermarket pic.twitter.com/yOiTkKrBRX — Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) July 19, 2022

James smart: what is the cost of kerosene?

Gachagua : I don't go to the supermarket

Voters : pic.twitter.com/Hy2DX1b8gt — Eric (@owaka_erick) July 20, 2022

Can the real Gachagua Please stand up…

Moderator: How much is the price of kerosene.

Gachagua: *Panic*…(looking through his mwakenya $*i&t)… I dont go to the supermarket.#Gotcha

😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 — cry me a river (@crymeariver13) July 20, 2022

Apparently Gachagua thinks hustlers buy kerosene from the Supermarket

Hapa ukweli ni tuna cheswa

#MarthaWonDebate pic.twitter.com/YajNnmbjF4 — King Nyaande (III) (@King_Nyaande) July 20, 2022

Whats the Price of Kerosene? mimi siendi supermarket. Gachagua for you — Welstec 🇰🇪🇺🇬🇮🇱 (@Welstec) July 20, 2022

FULLTIME REPORT: Rigathi Gachagua, who came with lecture notes from Itumbi School of Supermarket Kerosene (ISUKHA), finally gets to shake hands with his worst nightmare. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 19, 2022

The DO Gachagua came into a debates with papers to read to an audience who is this guy… a hustler who buys fuel from a supermarket.. Moses Kuria | Staged pic.twitter.com/djUogV73Ut — Kevin Ongati (@kevinogoti34) July 19, 2022

Rigathi Gachagua said he doesn't go to supermarket so he knows no price of kerosene..Baba always checks the price of milk..#BabaCares pic.twitter.com/BDuq8kVn12 — Solomon (@Akokosolomon) July 20, 2022

It's unbelievable that Rigathi Gachagua thinks that fellow hustlers like Mama Mboga and Boda Boda guys buy Kerosene at the Supermarket! As I had said earlier, if you remove President Uhuru Kenyatta and Pardon from Rigathi's mwakenya, Karua will debate alone. #MarthaWonDebate pic.twitter.com/QzZ6XxlTE0 — K.west finnest™ (@_Moh_ke) July 20, 2022

Atwoli when Gachagua said he doesn't know the price of Kerosene because he doesn't go to the supermarket. pic.twitter.com/0uWnUe0YuD — UNDERRATED NINJA (@iamjoseh_) July 19, 2022

Mr Gachagua,how much is 1ltr of kerosene?

Gachagua: I don't go to the supermarket

Kenyans:😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hykQ2VuunF — MISIKO (@kenmisiko) July 19, 2022

“What is the price of kerosene?” Gachagua: “I don’t go to the supermarket” pic.twitter.com/RyMQKenE4U — A Cold Watermelon ❄🍉 (@OkiogaTerry) July 19, 2022

Gachagua reading fertilizer and kerosene price in the supermarket pic.twitter.com/5GL3TlNxkM — Jeff🇰🇪 (@thewildly) July 19, 2022

Haha which Kerosene is sold in the supermarket? Gachagua 🤦🏾‍♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Slightly Mad (@SlightlyMad10) July 19, 2022

James Smart: How much is Kerosene? R. Gachagua: I don’t go to the supermarket

Hustlers :👇 pic.twitter.com/DjnnxOgxWo — elias kangi🇰🇪 (@EliasKangi) July 20, 2022