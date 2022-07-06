Never be ashamed to ask for help. This was one of the messages that Nana Gecaga sent out to people struggling with alcoholism as she marked a remarkable sobriety milestone.

The KICC CEO and niece to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, July 4, marked 23 years since she quit alcohol.

“I just want to thank everyone who has stood by me this far and I’m so PROUD of the WOMAN I have become and continue to be… HAPPY SOBRIETY DAY TO ME 💝,” she captioned a video on social media.

In the video, Nana Gecaga acknowledged that fighting any addiction is not an easy process. She mentioned that the day she decided to ask for help was the day her life changed for the better.

“It’s the 4th of July and everyone in America is celebrating independence day. But for me, it’s an extremely important day for me. I am 23 years sober today. I don’t take it for granted.

I know there are so many people out there struggling with alcoholism and I want to say, keep on going. The race is within yourself,” she said.

The 44-year-old mother of three also celebrated and encouraged anyone who is fighting an addiction, advising them not to give up.

“In as much as how hard it’s going to be, look for the people around you to help you and never be ashamed to ask for help.

“The day I asked for help is the day my life changed. 23 years later I could not even imagine that I could even be a mother of amazing young boys. I am strong and independent and I am taking every day as a blessing. So, please help me celebrate.”

“Whatever the addiction was, be it a couple of days, weeks, years, decades…well done. For those still struggling, please take it very seriously and take your life serious. Keep going and you will take minute. Today is my day and I am really proud of the woman I am becoming,” Nana said.