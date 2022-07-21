The Kenyan passport is the ninth most powerful travel document in Africa, according to a new Henley Passport Index released on Wednesday.

The report places the Kenyan passport at position 76th globally, with access to 72 destinations.

Seychelles has the most powerful passport in Africa, which gives a holder visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to153 destinations. Seychelles ranked number 28 globally.

Mauritius came second in the continent and 33 globally, with access to 146 destinations.

South Africa, which ranked position 55 globally, boasts the third strongest passport in Africa with access to 105 destinations.

Botswana came in fourth with 87 destinations followed by Namibia with 79 destinations. They were closely followed by Lesotho at number six with 77 destinations and eSwatini with 75 destinations.

Malawi emerged eighth with 74 destinations, just ahead of Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia, which tied at number nine with 72 destinations.

Globally, the strongest passports are from Japan with 193 destinations, followed by Singapore and South Korea which tied with 192 destinations Germany and Spain tied with 190 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations.