A petitioner has written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) informing it that Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is not a Kenyan citizen.

Joseph Kimani Njuguna is seeking to block Kihika from contesting for the Nakuru governor seat in the August polls.

In his letter, Njuguna tells the anti-graft watchdog that the lawmaker renounced her Kenyan citizenship nearly two decades ago.

This after she acquired American citizenship. For this reason, Njuguna argues Susan Kihika is illegible to run for any seat.

“Susan Wakarura Kihika is a citizen of the United States of America. She acquired the citizenship by renouncing her Kenyan citizenship in 2003. She is therefore not suitable to vie for any seat,” reads the letter copied to the IEBC.