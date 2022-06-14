Early Monday morning, Kenyans on social media woke up to a chilling video of an armed robbery captured on CCTV cameras within Ongata Rongai.

The robbery occurred on Sunday at 2:20 am, with up to six armed thugs ambushing a lady motorist after she drove into her compound in Gataka area.

Armed with a pistol, an AK 47 rifle, and a machete, the thugs physically assaulted the victim and stole property of unknown value.

Following a public uproar and calls for action, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued a statement Monday evening saying investigations were underway.

“The National Police Service has taken note of a cruel incident where a lady driver was waylaid and accosted by armed robbers in Ongata Rongai as she entered her compound at night. The armed thugs, while brandishing an AK-47 rifle, physically assaulted the victim and vandalized her property. The thugs stole valuable household items from her residence.

“While we strongly condemn this incident, we would like to assure the public that the National Police Service’ officers in Kajiado are working round the clock to bring the culprits to book. Our sympathies go out to the innocent lady, her family and friends,” the police boss said.

Kajiado North sub-county police commander Mecha Mogeni also noted they had made progress in pursuing the attackers.

“The lady has shown us the CCTV footage and I can assure you that you will get news about the attackers very soon. We will have them in custody. Allow us time to get to the bottom of this,” he said.