For someone who prides himself in having a strong Christian background, Deputy President William Ruto has not been doing himself any favours with regard to quoting the Bible.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential flagbearer has once again been put on the spot after he quoted a non-existent Bible verse during his interview with NTV on Sunday.

Explaining why Kenyans ought to know what their leaders would do for them once elected, Ruto quoted Mathew 17: 29.

“In Mathew 17: 29, when the disciples of Jesus Christ were following Him, they asked Him; ‘we have left our families, we have le left our businesses. We used to be fishermen, we have come to follow you, what is in it for us?” Ruto stated.

It did not take long before Ruto’s political opponents took to social media to point out his glaring error; Mathew 17 ends in verse 27.

In his defense, Ruto only got the chapter wrong as his Bible message was from Mathew 19:27.

Some of those who took a dig at Ruto included Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, who tweeted: “Mathew Chapter 17 ends at verse 27. Praise the Lord”.

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu also noted: “ Mathew 17:29? Which verse is that boss? It doesn’t exist. Or we are using a different Bible?”

RUTO MISQUOTES BIBLE DURING THE NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST

While Ruto can be forgiven for getting one digit wrong, this was not the first time he misquoted the Holy Book.

Ruto erred during the National Prayer Breakfast held on Thursday, May 26, in his message of forgiveness.

“I may have fallen short of expectations of my boss and my good friend. I ask for forgiveness…Many people have also hurt me, I forgive them…We are all human beings and the Bible says in Isaiah 1:18: We have fallen short…” said Ruto.

But Isaiah 1:18, according to the King James Version, states: “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

The verse Ruto was referring to is from Romans 3:23 – “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God. (KJV)”

RUTO MISQUOTES THE BIBLE IN TIFF WITH ATWOLI

The third instance when Ruto misquoted the Bible was in 2019 when he was telling off Francis Atwoli.

The trade unionist had predicted that Ruto would not be on the ballot in the August polls.

“I assure you that after the next elections, Governor Ali Hassan Joho will be part of the next government. In 2022 we shall elect the president in an election that will be very peaceful since we shall have amended the Constitution,” said Atwoli during a fundraiser for Lamu Women’s SACCO.

“And I want to tell you one thing, William Samoei Ruto’s name will not be there. You can take it to the bank for free.”

In a rejoinder, Ruto indirectly said Atwoli needed prayers to stop believing in witchcraft.

“Mumeambiwa na waganga na wachawi ati mtu fulani atakua kwa debe na mtu fulani hatakua kwa debe…ujue mahali Kenya imefika. Lakini hata na wao, tunaomba muwaombee wajue ya kwamba, Mathayo sita, thelathini na tano(Matthew 6: 35) watafute kwanza ufalme wa Mungu,” Ruto said at the Salvation Army Citadel in Kakamega County.

Unfortunately for the former Kapsabet Boys High School Christian Union leader, Matthew 6:35 does not exist.

Ruto was instead referring to Matthew 6:33, which states: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. (KJV Bible)”

For someone who has his sights set on becoming a fisher of men after he retires from active politics, Ruto might need to refresh his Biblical knowledge.

“Although I am not a preacher, I have a Christian background. I have told the bishops today that when I am done with leadership I want to be an evangelist because I want to be a contributor towards people going to heaven,” Ruto said at the ACK cathedral in Nyeri town in December last year.