President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening officially commissioned the Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum on Lang’ata Road, Nairobi City County.

Kenyatta, who was accompanied by his visiting Sierra Leone counterpart Julius Maada Bio, made an extensive tour of the ultra-modern museum developed by the Kenya Defence Forces.

Among the outstanding attractions at the new Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museum is the military gallery with a rich display of Kenya Defence Forces weaponry, equipment and technology through the decades.

As part of the commissioning, the President lit a memorial flame and laid a wreath of flowers in honour of Kenya’s heroes including freedom fighters in an elaborate military ceremony that included a special parade and march-past by the Kenya Defence Forces.

President Kenyatta was joined at the commissioning ceremony by several dignitaries among them Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and Mama Ida Odinga, as well as several Cabinet Secretaries and top military officials led by Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi.

Sitting on 65 acres, Uhuru Gardens boasts a tunnel of martyrs, an underground military gallery, a birth of Kenya gallery and a people of Kenya gallery showcasing the diversity of the country’s cultures.