Presidential aspirant Professor George Wajackoyah continues to captivate Kenyans as he drums up support for his State House bid.

From his 17 degrees to his radical thinking and outspoken advocacy for Marijuana Legalization, Prof Wajackoyah is as much an internet sensation as he is an enigma.

The Professor of Law is also a proud family man with a wife and children who live abroad.

“I have children and an American wife. She lives in the United States and our grown-up kids live in the United Kingdom,” Wajackoyah said in an interview last week.

The Roots Party aspirant also mentioned his family had acquired Kenyan citizenship and they would be joining him in the country soon.

As we await their arrival in Kenya, we have managed to dig up pictures of Wajackoyah’s family from various social media platforms.

Wajackoyah is a father of three, a son named Ty Luchiri and two daughters, Marjorie and Marz Luchiri.

Without further ado, meet Wajackoyah’s family.