An audit firm has raised concerns over discrepancies in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voter register.

According to KPMG, there are anomalies that could see about 1.18 million voter records deactivated.

The voters include deceased persons, those who have duplicate records, and those who may have registered using IDs that do not belong to them.

KPMG established there were 246,465 deceased voters, 481,711 duplicate records, and 226,143 voters who registered with fake IDs.

Another 164,269 people were registered as voters using invalid identification documents (IDs and Passports).

KPMG Head of Advisory Gerald Kasimu said they observed some difficulties in the voter registration process, implying that there are more issues that need to be investigated.

“There are still quite a number of recommendations that we have provided in relation to the anomalies articulated that must be dealt with before a final register of voters can be gazetted and submitted to the public,” Kasimu said.

“We’ve also noted a few of other control gaps from the review of the voter registration processes, the underlying systems on which the register of voters is hosted which will require some rectification as well in readiness for the election.”

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati acknowledged the anomalies saying the publication of the official voter register will now be delayed.

“These issues must now be addressed prior to certification and publication of the register,” Chebukati said.

The final voter register was set to be published on June 9, 2022, but has now been pushed to June 20.