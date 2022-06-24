Tangazo! Tangazo! Amber Ray ako soko! The Kenyan socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray says she is done being an independent woman.

Citing the tough economic times currently being felt all around the world, Amber Ray says she is now ready to settle down.

She said she is ready to listen to interested suitors if they can provide the supplemental income she needs to survive the high inflation.

Amber Ray noted that she is serious about finding a lifelong partner this time after her short-lived marriage to businessman Jamal Roho Safi.

“Okay, the economy is no longer suitable for me to remain an independent woman.

“The time has finally come. I am now considering listening to you n****s for supplemental income. I’m ready to settle down this time I mean it!” she wrote on Instagram.

After Jamal, Amber Ray dated Serra Leonean IB Kabba but that also didn’t last. She is currently said to be dating Kennedy Rapudo.