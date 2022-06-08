A man collapsed and died while working out in a gym in the Nairobi CBD on Monday.

According to a report filed at the Central police station, the 51-year-old was running on the treadmill when he collapsed. He is said to have been working out at the gym along Koinange Street for days.

Gym attendants rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy would be conducted to establish his cause of death.

Elsewhere, a woman was found dead in her house in Embakasi, Nairobi after weeks of religious fasting.

Catherine Mutuku Kibara, 78, had been reported missing by her relatives who told police that she lived alone. They said it was unusual for her not to answer phone calls.

On Monday, the relatives broke into her house in Nyayo Estate, where their worst fears were confirmed.

Police officers who visited the scene said they recovered a register detailing Mrs Kibara’s fasting schedule. It indicated she had been fasting and praying since May 18.

Detectives said preliminary investigations indicate Kibara starved to death. She is also said to have locked herself in the house for the entirety of the fasting period as no one saw her for three weeks.

Officers handling the case said they would conduct an autopsy on the body to ascertain her cause of death.