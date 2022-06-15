Jalango provided an update on a manhunt for his employees, Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema, revealing they had been spotted in Bungoma.

The former Kiss 100 radio presenter also confirmed the duo stole a little over Sh1 million and not Sh2.5 million as earlier reported by radio personality Billy Miya.

Speaking to YouTuber Eve Mungai, Jalang’o said Eli and Litiema had tried to reach out to him seeking to make amends.

“DCI have their ways of tracking them, we are told they are on their way to Bungoma. They have actually reached out, the case is with the police now, that’s why I don’t want to talk about it too much. It’s the biggest betrayal I’ve ever had in my life. I hope it doesn’t change how I see people. I don’t know what happened to them,” Jalas said.

The Lang’ata MP aspirant also dismissed claims that he was seeking sympathy votes with the story.

“I heard people saying that I’m clout chasing, these are people who even my children know, that is the last thing I will ever do, and if you know me that is something I will never do,” Jalang’o said.

“No there is nothing like sympathy votes, it is true Eli and Litiema stole money from my house and ran with their families.”

Jalas recounted the events leading to the theft of the money that was in his wife’s car.

“I was back very late in the night from some campaign meetings. I had gone out that previous evening with my small car because I did not want the attention as you know with my candidacy and all that. Coming home I went straight to bed.

“In the morning my kid needed to take something from the boot of that car so I gave her the keys. At this time Litiema and Eli had already arrived in the compound ready to start work as usual. They wanted to wash that car so they did but on seeing the money in there, I think they got the evil idea to run away with it,” Jalas said.

The comedian mentioned Eli and Litiema messed up a chance to earn more than they stole.

“[They stole] Just a little over Sh1 million. This is not much compared to what they were about to start getting from the deals we were working on for them. Right now they have spoiled that chance and will always be on the lookout while on the run. That is not a life worth living so they should come back already.”