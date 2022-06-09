First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called on key stakeholders and all Kenyans in general to help children living with disabilities to actualize their potential and contribute to national development.

The First Lady said children must be given top priority for the country to achieve the goal of ensuring access to equal opportunities and inclusivity of all citizens.

“To make this work, it is vital for us to also ensure accessibility as a key feature of inclusivity in our education system.

“Access without discrimination will not only eliminate discrimination and stigma, it will equip our children with the necessary skills they need to help them overcome their adversity,” said First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The First Lady spoke on Wednesday when she toured St Kizito Litein School for the Deaf in Kericho County during an event to celebrate rehabilitation works of the institution which were funded by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and other partners.

She thanked the Government for recognizing the value and strength of diversity in the country adding that National and Legal Frameworks and Policies formulated will ensure resources are dedicated to promote diversity and inclusion.

“We believe that every child, every person must be given a chance to reach their full potential and contribute towards the development of our country,” she said.

The First Lady pointed out that her Beyond Zero initiative supports Government in its endeavour to achieve inclusivity by advocating for equal access to healthcare and education for children with disabilities.

“We have also supported Government initiatives that seek to safeguard their welfare through advocating for increased registration in the National Council for Persons with Disability,” said First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

She said meaningful transformation in the country, can only be achieved by working towards promoting social and economic development of children, mothers and families.

“What we are seeing here today with the rehabilitation project, is an example of how we can all play a role in improving the learning outcomes for children living with disabilities, and to support each child in experiencing their individual learning journey,” said the First Lady.

She commended the management and staff of the Central Bank of Kenya for raising funds that led to the rehabilitation of classrooms, dormitories, sanitary facilities, fresh water boreholes, installation of water harvesting structures, the installation of solar lights and landscaping.

She also applauded Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundation for donating a computer laboratory to the school to enhance learning through modern technology.

The partnership between the school and CBK began in 2016 following a memorable performance at the Kenya Music Festival State Concert resulting in a special bonding between the school’s 160 pupils, staff and management of the Central Bank of Kenya.

The First Lady also urged children to work hard in school in order to develop their unique skills and talents.

CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge recounted the journey of friendship and bonding between the children and staff of St Kizito Litein School for the Deaf with the CBK fraternity, Safaricom, Bata shoes company among other corporate and individual donors who ensured fulfilment of their dream.

Education CAS Dr Sarah Ruto, Kericho County Commissioner Mr Karung’o Kamau and the school’s Headteacher Ms. Rosemary Munyendo also addressed the event, which was attended by Bishop Alfred Rotich of Kericho Catholic Diocese and the Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady Ms Constance Gakonyo.