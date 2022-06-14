Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) boss Ezekiel Mutua has tipped Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah to cause a rerun of the presidential election in August.

In rare praise for the marijuana advocate, “moral policeman” Ezekiel Mutua said Wajackoyah will garner more than a million votes.

Mutua claimed he had observed a group of young voters who claimed to love Wajackoyah.

“Prof. Wajackoyah will cause a re-run. I sat down with a group of young people last night and was shocked to hear the animated conversation on why they love the guy. If the talks are anything to go by, Wajackoyah will get over one million votes and that will be a game-changer,” Dr Mutua noted.

The former KFCB boss further praised Wajackoyah saying his radical thinking is what the country needs.

“Wajackoyah teaches us not only to think outside the box but to think without the box. Such radical thinking is needed in Kenya today,” Mutua tweeted.

This comes as Wajackoyah ranked the third most popular presidential candidate in a poll conducted by Radio Africa.

