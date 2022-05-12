Content creator Pritty Vishy knows her worth, and it is upwards of Sh2 million for anyone who wants to marry her.

Speaking to YouTuber Nicholas Kioko, Vishy said since she became internet famous less than a year ago, her net worth has gone up.

The former girlfriend of musician Stivo Simple Boy also insisted she is not interested in cows as part of her bride price.

According to Vishy, getting a cow as dowry means her mother would be trading one cow for another. She advised her suitors to use the money to buy her a car instead.

“My dowry is two million na mtu asijaribu kuniletea ngomb’e, eeh, sitaki ngombe inaletwa ati nasukuma…. sijui, mimi ni two million and that’s it, na kama mtu anataka kuleta ngombe, basi hiyo pesa ununue gari,” Vishy said.