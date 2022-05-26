The Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) has announced a mass sale of office equipment and appliances with some items going for as low as Sh50.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 24, KICC invited applications from qualified tenderers seeking to buy the items.

KICC has categorized the items into 37 slots, with the cheapest being office fittings that be free of charge. The most expensive item is Taskalssfa 181 printer valued at Sh60,000.

Other items include TV sets which will be sold at Sh2,000 and Office chairs which will range between sh200 and Sh300.

There are also Professional TV Stands (Sh3,000), CISCO Switch Catalyst 3750 switches (Sh10,000), faulty computers (Sh300), Motorola Radio Calls (Sh500), and Printer LaserJet Pro 400 Color HP (Sh3,000).

Assorted office chairs go for Sh500 a piece (63 available for sale), Red office chairs (Sh500 each), Brown banquet seats (Sh300 each), Conference chairs (Sh400 each), Plastic chairs (Sh200 each), Old conference chairs (Sh300 each) while old carpets are valued at Sh3,000.

All interested participants are required to submit their tenders in a single sealed envelope before Tuesday, June 7.

“The tenderer shall deliver the tender in a single sealed envelope bearing the name and reference number of the tender addressed to the procuring entity and a warning not to open before 7th June 2022, at 10.00 am,” the notice read in part

“Within the single outer envelope, The tenderer shall place another sealed envelope containing the list of and prices of the items tendered for.”

The viewing will be done at Aberdare/Lenana Hall, KICC building at 10.00 am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Interested bidders will be required to put a deposit for any item tendered for in the amount indicated in the schedule of items and prices to bank accounts as displayed on the official KICC website.