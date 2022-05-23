Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua is among a list of political aspirants the National Integrity Alliance (NIA) has ‘red-carded’ from vying in the August General Election.

NIA is a citizen-centered integrity and anti-corruption coalition comprising Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

As part of this year’s NIA Red Card Campaign, the Integrity Alliance on Sunday released the names of politicians with ‘questionable’ integrity.

​​”We have been closely monitoring key developments in regard to the enforcement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity. With the 9 h August 2022 general elections drawing closer, we note that various political formations have nominated candidates to vie for elective seats, and various individuals have also presented themselves to contest as independent candidates,” NIA said in a statement.