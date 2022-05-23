Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua is among a list of political aspirants the National Integrity Alliance (NIA) has ‘red-carded’ from vying in the August General Election.
NIA is a citizen-centered integrity and anti-corruption coalition comprising Transparency International Kenya (TI-Kenya), Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Mzalendo Trust, The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), and The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).
As part of this year’s NIA Red Card Campaign, the Integrity Alliance on Sunday released the names of politicians with ‘questionable’ integrity.
”We have been closely monitoring key developments in regard to the enforcement of Chapter 6 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity. With the 9 h August 2022 general elections drawing closer, we note that various political formations have nominated candidates to vie for elective seats, and various individuals have also presented themselves to contest as independent candidates,” NIA said in a statement.
“Regrettably a number of these political aspirants have tainted integrity.”
NIA said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should not clear the individuals. They include Gachagua, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Mike Sonko, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Oscar Sudi, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero among others.
Below is the complete list of the leaders NIA has red-carded:
Aisha Jumwa – Malindi gubernatorial aspirant
Ali Korane – Garissa gubernatorial aspirant
Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant
Babu Owino – Embakasi East MP aspirant
Cleophas Malala – Kakamega gubernatorial aspirant
Daniel Manduku – Nyaribari Masaba MP aspirant
Didmus Barasa – Kimilili MP aspirant
Evans Kidero – Homa Bay gubernatorial aspirant
Fahim Twaha – Lamu gubernatorial aspirant
Godhana Dhadho Gaddae – Tana River gubernatorial aspirant
Johanna Ng’eno – Emurrua Dikir MP aspirant
John Walukhe – Sirisia MP aspirant
Joseph Samal – Isiolo North MP aspirant
Kembi Gitura- Muranga senatorial aspirant
Lilian Omollo – Embu senatorial aspirant
Mathew Lempurkel – Laikipia North MP aspirant
Mike Mbuvi Sonko – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant
Mohamed Abdi Mohamud – Wajir gubernatorial aspirant
Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial aspirant
Oscar Sudi – Kapseret MP aspirant
Phillip Kaloki – Nairobi county deputy gubernatorial aspirant
Rigathi Gachagua – Deputy President nominee
Samson Cherargei – Nandi senatorial aspirant
Samuel Arama – Nakuru Town West MP aspirant
Sospeter Ojaamong’ – Teso South MP aspirant
NIA said the Red Card 2022 list was generated from authentic and trusted investigative reports.