Kenya has maintained its winning streak after beating Uganda in yet another Twitter war.

It all started after Rihanna announced plans to launch her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products in Africa later this month.

Of course, Kenya is among the eight African countries that Rihanna listed in a tweet on Tuesday night.

I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica” reads a tweet from the singer’s verified profile.

As you would expect, Kenyans flooded the comments section to react to the exciting news. What they did not expect was a Ugandan tweep talking smack about their country.

The Ugandan Twitter user named Charlotte (@AtimCharlotte) tweeted: Why is Kenya there? They don’t even have electricity in Nairobi.”

This sparked an all-out war between the East African neighbours, with Kenyans coming out on top and unscathed.

Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) pulled no punches, roasting Charlotte and her entire country under the hashtag, #KenyaVsUganda.

When the KOT heat got too much, Charlotte got out of the kitchen and begged for forgiveness from Kenyans.

“Deat KOT, it was a joke…the next time I mention Kenya I will be praising it,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote: “Kenyans please release me, it was a joke.”

Meanwhile, here are some of the funniest memes and tweets from Kenya Vs Uganda.