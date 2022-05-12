Kenya has maintained its winning streak after beating Uganda in yet another Twitter war.

It all started after Rihanna announced plans to launch her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products in Africa later this month.

Of course, Kenya is among the eight African countries that Rihanna listed in a tweet on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica” reads a tweet from the singer’s verified profile.

As you would expect, Kenyans flooded the comments section to react to the exciting news. What they did not expect was a Ugandan tweep talking smack about their country.

The Ugandan Twitter user named Charlotte (@AtimCharlotte) tweeted: “Why is Kenya there? They don’t even have electricity in Nairobi.”

This sparked an all-out war between the East African neighbours, with Kenyans coming out on top and unscathed.

Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) pulled no punches, roasting Charlotte and her entire country under the hashtag, #KenyaVsUganda.

When the KOT heat got too much, Charlotte got out of the kitchen and begged for forgiveness from Kenyans.

“Deat KOT, it was a joke…the next time I mention Kenya I will be praising it,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote: “Kenyans please release me, it was a joke.”

Meanwhile, here are some of the funniest memes and tweets from Kenya Vs Uganda.

Female traffic cop in. Omutraffic scarecrow

Kenya. of Uganda #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/8HtgwaENLK — Ochieng 🦈 (@its_fanuel) May 11, 2022

I have faith in Kenyans’ ability to fully utilise their social media prowess. They are much better at investigating, prosecuting, and convicting on Twitter than our DCIs and CIDs, and possibly Interpol. If you have an urgent case, just tag in.@KOT#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/6UTyEfVgpP — The Digital Love Specialist (@davimasinde) May 11, 2022

A rare picture of @SpiderMan after landing in Uganda and realising there are only 2 tall buildings in Kampala😂😂😂 #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/AXaPOZB6VL — Mr. Armsdealer (@Jeffmwathi254) May 11, 2022

Uganda Head of military special operations displaying their advanced 21st weapon ready for testing in the Russian Ukraine war!#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/J4hi8xVMW3 — Chief Nous KE🇰🇪 (@seniorcounselKE) May 11, 2022

A drunkard in Uganda🇺🇬 vs A drunkard in Kenya🇰🇪#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/7wZeczIbyG — Kirya Ug 🇺🇬 (@kirya_ug) May 11, 2022

How Ugandans think air transport looks like 👇#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/IyJ1zJQ6bf — Dancan Matunda (@DanMatunda) May 11, 2022

Ugandans this morning on there way to cyber cafe to tweet#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/d6eNwVaFDj — His-Highness 👋 (@highness1_) May 11, 2022

Dear Ugandans…this is not New York…its Nairobi#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/aQKPePZMb6 — Nairobi Gossip Club (@_fantabaridi_) May 11, 2022

Here is Electricity access in Africa. Check Uganda and Kenya percentages. Uganda is literally in dark ages. #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/aOo9jluwip — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 11, 2022

A rare photo of a Ugandan citizen going to purchase bread.😂 🍞#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/mniEnuwOxQ — Mteso™🇰🇪 (@M_tesoo) May 11, 2022

A person with missing teeth in Uganda 🇺🇬 Vs A Person with missing teeth in Kenya🇰🇪#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/7Oc6HBCYyB — Kirya Ug 🇺🇬 (@kirya_ug) May 11, 2022

Like for Kenya coat of arm Retweet for Uganda 😂#KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/WQVrhgqmxb — Chemuthigh 🇰🇪 (@mchunoshe8) May 11, 2022

I have just converted Ksh 250 into Ugandan currency i’m about to feed the whole of kampala city, every woman is kneeling they call me “ssebo” #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/bzkO6ymaMD — Derick Tonny (@dericktonny) May 11, 2022

A rare photo of Uganda’s tycoon enjoying nature in Kenya #KenyaVsUganda pic.twitter.com/ZP7CVvj7jw — Joseh🍁 (@BreezyCruze) May 11, 2022

Ugandans claim they have electricity yet they can’t use it to generate a new president😏😏😏#KenyaVsUganda — halimbaya👑 (@halimbaya_) May 11, 2022

Can’t believes Ugandans launched this “movie” and they wanted to be nominated in the Oscars awards 🤔🤔😂#KenyaVsUgandapic.twitter.com/PIGT3mLfVh — Joseh🍁 (@BreezyCruze) May 11, 2022

Kenyans please release me,it was a joke pic.twitter.com/g8McIdW1Me — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) May 10, 2022