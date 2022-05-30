Menu
Home
news
politics
business
Tech
weird
sports
entertainment
humour
lifestyle
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
facebook
Speed Test
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
Hilarious Posts by Kenyans on Social Media for the Monday Blues
By
Richard Kamau
/ Monday, 30 May 2022 06:46AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
funny tweets
Your weekly dose of funny tweets going viral on social media.
Prev
1 of 28
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Prev
1 of 28
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
My Life in Crime: “I Stole a Bible That Changed my Life”
< Previous
Q&A With Auditor General Nancy Gathungu
Next >
Recommended stories you may like:
Club Bouncers Accused of Killing Reveler During UEFA Champions League Final
IEBC Sets Timetable for Clearance of Presidential Aspirants
CRAZY – The Funny Memes Going Viral on Social Media
Blow For Ruto as UDA Vice Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa Joins Azimio