A man died at the hands of his neighbor shortly after he had assaulted his wife in a domestic wrangle.

Police said Fabian Omanyala got into an altercation with his 53-year-old wife at their home in Kakemer location, Busia County on Monday night.

The domestic feud turned physical as Omanyala descended on his wife with kicks and blows.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported that the woman fled their home and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.

However, Omanyala continued chasing after her, before the neighbour, Robert Amukule, came to the woman’s rescue.

“Amukule quickly came to the aid of the woman by launching a projectile from a catapult that killed Omanyala on the spot. The killer object which could not be immediately identified, hit the deceased on the forehead sending him sprawling on the ground,” the DCI said on Tuesday.

Wellwishers rushed Omanyala to a nearby dispensary where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A manhunt has since been launched for Amukule who went into hiding immediately after the incident.